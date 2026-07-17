Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. TD Cowen's price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TWLO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $240.00 price target on Twilio in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.27.

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Twilio Price Performance

TWLO traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $207.57. 151,272 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Twilio's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $1,829,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,252 shares in the company, valued at $23,798,215. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,314.95. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,805,780 shares of company stock worth $342,166,703 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company's stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,128 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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