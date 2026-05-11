Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock's current price.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.65.

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Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $201.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $203.71. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $133.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 315.22, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $2,096,223.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,418,947.38. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $268,236.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,140,444.90. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,624. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,128 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

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