Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore cut Twist Bioscience from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 291 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $25,410.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 120,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,550.48. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $673,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $996,354.48. This trade represents a 40.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 64,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,559,495 shares of the company's stock worth $239,787,000 after purchasing an additional 832,687 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,954,429 shares of the company's stock worth $188,874,000 after buying an additional 1,812,146 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,377,991 shares of the company's stock worth $170,590,000 after buying an additional 1,295,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,074,000 after buying an additional 538,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,479,000 after buying an additional 1,080,722 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWST traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $90.64. 1,353,017 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,859. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $105.47.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.The firm's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

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