Twist Bioscience (TWST) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.50) per share and revenue of $114.5450 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.The business had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Twist Bioscience Price Performance

TWST stock opened at $90.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Twist Bioscience

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dennis Cho sold 14,205 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,274,898.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,436,404.75. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,399 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $226,297.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,335.08. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 50,211 shares of company stock worth $4,199,331 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,373 shares of the company's stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,629,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $737,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

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