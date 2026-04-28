Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $225.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 million. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%.

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Two Harbors Investments Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TWO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 1,060,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,555. Two Harbors Investments has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Two Harbors Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%. Two Harbors Investments's dividend payout ratio is -27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investments from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Compass Point cut Two Harbors Investments from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Two Harbors Investments from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research raised Two Harbors Investments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investments presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWO

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investments by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,571 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investments Company Profile

Two Harbors Investments Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as non-agency residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by employing leverage to enhance net interest income derived from its portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Two Harbors operates through a self-managed platform that combines portfolio management, risk-management and securitization expertise.

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