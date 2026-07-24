TXNM Energy (TXNM) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $504.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.24 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TXNM Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.17. TXNM Energy has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

TXNM Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. TXNM Energy's dividend payout ratio is 121.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TXNM Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXNM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXNM Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,314 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TXNM Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TXNM Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in TXNM Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in TXNM Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company's stock.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

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