TXO Partners (TXO) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $116.2360 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $28.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.71 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. On average, analysts expect TXO Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TXO Partners Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.07. TXO Partners has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. This is a positive change from TXO Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TXO Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.26%.

Insider Transactions at TXO Partners

In related news, Director Bob R. Simpson acquired 63,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $799,884.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,024,000. This represents a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,360,000 shares of company stock worth $31,077,413 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TXO Partners by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,603 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the second quarter worth $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in TXO Partners by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TXO Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 311,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TXO Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of TXO Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut TXO Partners from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut TXO Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXO Partners

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional resource plays in the United States. The firm holds working interests in producing and non-producing acreage, primarily targeting liquids-rich areas to optimize cash flow generation and capital efficiency. Its core business involves identifying under-developed assets, engineering cost-effective drilling programs and applying advanced completion techniques to enhance well performance.

The company’s operations are concentrated in key domestic basins, where horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracturing have unlocked significant reserves.

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