Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,259,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session's volume of 612,874 shares.The stock last traded at $317.34 and had previously closed at $312.27.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TYL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $335.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $341.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Andrew D. Teed purchased 1,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.91 per share, with a total value of $495,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,586,119.38. This trade represents a 45.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,624 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.14, for a total transaction of $567,003.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,743.72. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,298 shares of company stock worth $2,658,721. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company's stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621 shares of the technology company's stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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