Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.5556.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Mizuho started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyson Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

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Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 272.8% in the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company's stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.0%

TSN stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $69.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio is currently 160.63%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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