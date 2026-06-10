Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the forty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.6765.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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