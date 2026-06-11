Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.19 and last traded at $68.1390, with a volume of 2264682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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