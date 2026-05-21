Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 1.3% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.90 and last traded at $73.6570. 13,132,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 18,741,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after buying an additional 2,903,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $3,906,083,000 after buying an additional 1,602,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after buying an additional 297,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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