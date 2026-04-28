Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 2.8% - What's Next?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.09 and last traded at $74.1550. Approximately 13,857,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 18,951,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.27.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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