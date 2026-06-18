Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 1.4% - What's Next?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.49 and last traded at $71.9120. Approximately 26,625,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 19,303,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.91.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber announced multiple robotaxi expansion plans, including a Houston launch with Lucid and Nuro and a Zurich deployment with WeRide, signaling faster progress in autonomous mobility and giving investors more confidence in Uber’s AV strategy. Article Title

Uber announced multiple robotaxi expansion plans, including a Houston launch with Lucid and Nuro and a Zurich deployment with WeRide, signaling faster progress in autonomous mobility and giving investors more confidence in Uber’s AV strategy. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said Uber’s robotaxi expansion could improve investor sentiment, while other analysts reiterated bullish views and higher price targets, reinforcing expectations for strong earnings growth ahead. Article Title

Bank of America said Uber’s robotaxi expansion could improve investor sentiment, while other analysts reiterated bullish views and higher price targets, reinforcing expectations for strong earnings growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: Uber and Life360 launched a partnership that lets families coordinate teen rides inside the Life360 app, expanding Uber’s distribution and potentially increasing ride volume. Article Title

Uber and Life360 launched a partnership that lets families coordinate teen rides inside the Life360 app, expanding Uber’s distribution and potentially increasing ride volume. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Lyft and Uber highlighted Uber’s dominant global platform, large user base, and strong free cash flow, but did not introduce a new catalyst. Article Title

Coverage comparing Lyft and Uber highlighted Uber’s dominant global platform, large user base, and strong free cash flow, but did not introduce a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Uber Advertising is expanding beyond owned apps to attract more ad dollars, which could support a longer-term monetization story but is still early-stage. Article Title

Uber Advertising is expanding beyond owned apps to attract more ad dollars, which could support a longer-term monetization story but is still early-stage. Negative Sentiment: Consumer Reports-related coverage alleged large ride-price differences for the same trip, renewing scrutiny over Uber’s pricing practices and potentially pressuring sentiment. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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