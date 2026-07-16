Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 1.8% - Should You Buy?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $73.9590. Approximately 17,790,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 19,441,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.67.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock's 50-day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $3,906,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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