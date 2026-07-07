Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 2.5% - Here's What Happened

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.85 and last traded at $74.2140. 15,507,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 19,734,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.42.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.49.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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