Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 5.3% - Here's What Happened

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.39 and last traded at $76.0940. Approximately 64,328,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 19,753,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.25.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

View Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Up 5.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business's fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $45,280,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares during the period. Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,884,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,336,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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