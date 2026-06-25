Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 2.3% - What's Next?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.11 and last traded at $72.1510. 14,512,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 19,442,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.85.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber Eats is expanding beyond restaurant delivery into everyday retail categories, adding brands such as Kiehl’s, FedEx Office, Blick Art Materials, Academy Sports + Outdoors, and Choice Pet. Investors view this as a potential growth catalyst because it broadens Uber’s marketplace, increases order frequency, and deepens engagement across the Uber, Uber Eats, and Postmates apps. Article Title

Uber Eats is expanding beyond restaurant delivery into everyday retail categories, adding brands such as Kiehl’s, FedEx Office, Blick Art Materials, Academy Sports + Outdoors, and Choice Pet. Investors view this as a potential growth catalyst because it broadens Uber’s marketplace, increases order frequency, and deepens engagement across the Uber, Uber Eats, and Postmates apps. Positive Sentiment: Trader interest also appears to be rising, with unusually heavy call-option buying and bullish attention from investors, including reports of large call positions tied to Uber. That can reinforce short-term momentum in the stock. Article Title

Trader interest also appears to be rising, with unusually heavy call-option buying and bullish attention from investors, including reports of large call positions tied to Uber. That can reinforce short-term momentum in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Uber is also getting long-term optimism from articles highlighting its 25% gross bookings growth, stronger mobility and delivery performance, and the launch of an autonomous vehicle unit. These developments support the growth narrative, but they are not yet enough to fully offset market uncertainty around execution. Article Title

Uber is also getting long-term optimism from articles highlighting its 25% gross bookings growth, stronger mobility and delivery performance, and the launch of an autonomous vehicle unit. These developments support the growth narrative, but they are not yet enough to fully offset market uncertainty around execution. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on London robotaxis and Uber’s Europe expansion adds to the autonomous-driving growth story, but this remains dependent on regulatory approval and future commercialization timing. Article Title

Coverage on London robotaxis and Uber’s Europe expansion adds to the autonomous-driving growth story, but this remains dependent on regulatory approval and future commercialization timing. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong operating results, some coverage says the stock remains under pressure near 52-week lows because investors are worried about autonomous-vehicle uncertainty and whether current growth can justify a higher multiple. That caution is helping keep a lid on shares. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.3%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 64,899 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,152,795 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $370,641,000 after acquiring an additional 985,989 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 99.5% during the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 32,144 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Positano Wealth Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Evansbrook LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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