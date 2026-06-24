Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 5.7% - Here's Why

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.74 and last traded at $73.6740. 33,423,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 19,470,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.67.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.37. The company has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 64,899 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,152,795 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $370,641,000 after buying an additional 985,989 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 99.5% during the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 32,144 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Positano Wealth Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Evansbrook LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here