Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tigress Financial

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Tigress Financial to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UBER. HSBC downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

View Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 174,824 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 123,963 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $45,280,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,884,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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