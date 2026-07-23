Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 1.9% - What's Next?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.35 and last traded at $68.9650. Approximately 23,285,138 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 19,342,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.33.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: A federal judge blocked a New York City law that would have limited Uber’s ability to deactivate drivers without advance notice, preserving platform management flexibility. Reuters article on NYC law ruling

A federal judge blocked a New York City law that would have limited Uber’s ability to deactivate drivers without advance notice, preserving platform management flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Bill Ackman argued Uber shares look “very cheap” amid Tesla robotaxi concerns, reinforcing the bull case that the market may be overestimating autonomous-vehicle competition. Yahoo Finance article on Ackman comments

Bill Ackman argued Uber shares look “very cheap” amid Tesla robotaxi concerns, reinforcing the bull case that the market may be overestimating autonomous-vehicle competition. Neutral Sentiment: Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick’s new robotics company Atoms raised $1.7 billion, with Uber also listed among the investors, but the news is only indirectly related to Uber’s core business. Bloomberg/Yahoo Finance article on Atoms

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick’s new robotics company Atoms raised $1.7 billion, with Uber also listed among the investors, but the news is only indirectly related to Uber’s core business. Negative Sentiment: Uber is cutting 10% of its customer service workforce and bringing some remote employees back to the office, underscoring restructuring pressure and ongoing cost concerns. Bloomberg article on Uber layoffs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.65.

Read Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here