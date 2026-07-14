Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 2.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $105.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as low as $71.24 and last traded at $72.1220. Approximately 18,505,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 19,473,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.26.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.18.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its buy rating on Uber and set a $100 price target , while other commentary highlighted upside tied to AI, autonomous vehicles, and broader platform growth. BTIG Research coverage

BTIG Research reaffirmed its rating on Uber and set a , while other commentary highlighted upside tied to AI, autonomous vehicles, and broader platform growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media reports pointed to Uber’s improving economics, including rising operating income and strong gross bookings, reinforcing the view that the company is entering a more profitable phase. Uber’s $150 Billion Platform Is Entering a New Phase of Profitability

Analysts and media reports pointed to Uber’s improving economics, including rising operating income and strong gross bookings, reinforcing the view that the company is entering a more profitable phase. Neutral Sentiment: Uber’s chief product officer discussed the company’s expansion beyond ride-hailing into hotels, travel planning, shopping, and AI-powered services, underscoring a broader growth strategy but without a near-term financial update. TechCrunch podcast

Uber’s chief product officer discussed the company’s expansion beyond ride-hailing into hotels, travel planning, shopping, and AI-powered services, underscoring a broader growth strategy but without a near-term financial update. Neutral Sentiment: Uber also announced the date for its second-quarter 2026 earnings call, which gives investors a near-term catalyst to watch but does not change fundamentals yet. Uber Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

Uber also announced the date for its second-quarter 2026 earnings call, which gives investors a near-term catalyst to watch but does not change fundamentals yet. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said Uber is in advanced talks to acquire Delivery Hero in a deal valued around €10 billion, a move that could expand Uber’s international delivery reach but raised concerns about acquisition costs and execution risk, contributing to stock weakness. Reuters report on Delivery Hero takeover talks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.9%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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