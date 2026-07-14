Uber Technologies' (UBER) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the ride-sharing company's stock. BTIG Research's price target indicates a potential upside of 38.86% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UBER. Fox Advisors raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.18.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 13,074,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,450,455. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $101.99. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tema ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 41,799 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239,173 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 39,082 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 19,730 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 24,634 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in Uber Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 383,520 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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