Uber Technologies' (UBER) "Outperform" Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $91.00 price target on the ride-sharing company's stock. Wedbush's price target indicates a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.65.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The business's 50 day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Uber Technologies News

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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