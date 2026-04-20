Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,093.40 and last traded at $1,084.0450, with a volume of 6581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,084.50.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $455.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $720.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ubiquiti from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ubiquiti from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $702.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UI

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $801.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $677.25.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $814.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.95 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 113.21% and a net margin of 29.90%.The firm's revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Ubiquiti's dividend payout ratio is 21.80%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 45 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company's stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc NYSE: UI is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti's offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

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