UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.30.

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Trending Headlines about UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS was highlighted in a Zacks technical note after a “golden cross,” with the stock’s 50-day moving average rising above its 200-day moving average — a pattern traders often view as a bullish signal. Article Title

UBS was highlighted in a Zacks technical note after a “golden cross,” with the stock’s 50-day moving average rising above its 200-day moving average — a pattern traders often view as a bullish signal. Positive Sentiment: Insider Monkey included UBS Group AG on a list of “Most Undervalued Foreign Stocks to Buy Now,” reinforcing the view that the shares may still have upside after a strong run. Article Title

Insider Monkey included UBS Group AG on a list of “Most Undervalued Foreign Stocks to Buy Now,” reinforcing the view that the shares may still have upside after a strong run. Neutral Sentiment: UBS also made headlines for a gold-market outlook, setting a $5,600 2026 target and saying the easy money may already have been made. This is more macro commentary than a direct UBS earnings driver, so the stock impact is likely limited. Article Title

UBS also made headlines for a gold-market outlook, setting a $5,600 2026 target and saying the easy money may already have been made. This is more macro commentary than a direct UBS earnings driver, so the stock impact is likely limited. Negative Sentiment: A New York Post report said the Trump administration is being urged to probe UBS over Nazi-linked accounts tied to legacy Credit Suisse accounts. While this is a historical and reputational issue rather than an operating update, it could create negative headlines for the bank. Article Title

UBS Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of UBS opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 39,471 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the bank's stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the bank's stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the bank's stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,868 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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