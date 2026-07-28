UBS Group Begins Coverage on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target on the medical research company's stock. UBS Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 32.20% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EW. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.27.

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Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:EW opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $96.29. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,950.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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