UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. UBS Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMH. Raymond James Financial raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.25.

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American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. 964,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,229. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.American Homes 4 Rent's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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