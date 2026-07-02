UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on JFrog from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.48.

Get JFrog alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on JFrog

JFrog Trading Down 0.5%

JFrog stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $10,300,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,224,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,776,315.52. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $13,498,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,539,038 shares in the company, valued at $498,458,029.62. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 941,699 shares of company stock valued at $74,009,302. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 242.6% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JFrog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JFrog wasn't on the list.

While JFrog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here