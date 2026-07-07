UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $225.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. UBS Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock's previous close.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $231.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised M&T Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $240.55.

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M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $241.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $174.76 and a 12 month high of $243.57. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $220.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 3,105 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $672,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,462,024.50. This trade represents a 31.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 82.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company's stock.

M&T Bank News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting M&T Bank this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on M&T Bank to $251.50 from $227.00, implying upside from current levels and signaling firmer expectations ahead of the bank’s upcoming earnings report. Benzinga / Tickerreport

JPMorgan raised its price target on M&T Bank to $251.50 from $227.00, implying upside from current levels and signaling firmer expectations ahead of the bank’s upcoming earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird reaffirmed its neutral rating with a $240 target, suggesting the shares are fairly valued near recent trading levels. Tickerreport.com

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed its neutral rating with a $240 target, suggesting the shares are fairly valued near recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga highlighted that M&T Bank is expected to report higher second-quarter earnings when it releases results before the open on July 15, which could help shape sentiment if the bank beats estimates. Benzinga

Benzinga highlighted that M&T Bank is expected to report higher second-quarter earnings when it releases results before the open on July 15, which could help shape sentiment if the bank beats estimates. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its target to $215 but kept an underweight rating, indicating caution and suggesting limited upside from the bank’s current valuation. Benzinga / The Fly

Wells Fargo lifted its target to $215 but kept an underweight rating, indicating caution and suggesting limited upside from the bank’s current valuation. Negative Sentiment: A separate analyst note reported a downgrade/less-bullish stance on MTB, reinforcing the mixed Wall Street view that may temper enthusiasm despite the higher JPMorgan target. Benzinga

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

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