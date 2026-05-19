UBS Group FY2026 EPS Estimate Raised by Erste Group Bank

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.26. The consensus estimate for UBS Group's current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for UBS Group's FY2027 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.16 billion.

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Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Stock Up 1.6%

UBS stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. UBS Group has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $49.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 39,471 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the bank's stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the bank's stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the bank's stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,868 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

UBS Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its earnings estimates for UBS, increasing FY2026 EPS to $3.30 from $3.26 and FY2027 EPS to $3.98 from $3.94, which suggests analysts see stronger profitability ahead. UBS analyst estimate update

Erste Group Bank raised its earnings estimates for UBS, increasing FY2026 EPS to $3.30 from $3.26 and FY2027 EPS to $3.98 from $3.94, which suggests analysts see stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: UBS continues to trade above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and it is approaching its 12-month high, indicating sustained investor confidence in the stock’s trend.

UBS continues to trade above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and it is approaching its 12-month high, indicating sustained investor confidence in the stock’s trend. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent UBS-related coverage focused on broader topics such as foreign bank stocks, net-zero strategy commentary, and the firm’s global scale, which are informative but not likely to move the shares on their own.

Other recent UBS-related coverage focused on broader topics such as foreign bank stocks, net-zero strategy commentary, and the firm’s global scale, which are informative but not likely to move the shares on their own. Neutral Sentiment: UBS also remained active on the research front with the bank highlighting other companies in its coverage universe, reinforcing its visibility among investors but not directly changing UBS’s fundamentals.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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