UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $315.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. UBS Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.59% from the company's current price.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $271.20.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $4.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.59. 263,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,480. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.40.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,993,697,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,204,311 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,056,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,555,565 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,580,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,343 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 7,814.9% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 1,490,369 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $359,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,086 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $517,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s beat both earnings and revenue estimates in the first quarter, helped by Pro demand, spring sales execution, and online growth. LOWE'S REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS

Lowe’s beat both earnings and revenue estimates in the first quarter, helped by Pro demand, spring sales execution, and online growth. Positive Sentiment: The company launched an AI-powered “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for Pro customers, reinforcing its push into tech-enabled contractor workflows. Lowe's Boosts Pro Efficiency with AI-Driven Material Lists

The company launched an AI-powered “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for Pro customers, reinforcing its push into tech-enabled contractor workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most still kept constructive ratings such as overweight or outperform, signaling confidence despite near-term profit pressure.

Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most still kept constructive ratings such as overweight or outperform, signaling confidence despite near-term profit pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s reaffirmed full-year guidance, which was roughly in line on revenue but below the Street on EPS, keeping expectations modest amid a weak housing market.

Lowe’s reaffirmed full-year guidance, which was roughly in line on revenue but below the Street on EPS, keeping expectations modest amid a weak housing market. Negative Sentiment: Management described the U.S. housing market as very challenging, with consumers delaying big-ticket DIY projects; that cautious tone appears to be limiting enthusiasm for the stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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