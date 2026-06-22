UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $300.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the Wireless communications provider's stock. UBS Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 41.05% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Arete Research boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.27.

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T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $180.79. 1,181,911 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,931,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.37 and a 200-day moving average of $198.81. The stock has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $174.02 and a 1-year high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.T-Mobile US's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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