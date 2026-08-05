UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Stock Price

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $223.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 37.38% from the company's current price.

GPOR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research cut Gulfport Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $223.11.

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Gulfport Energy Stock Performance

GPOR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 533,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,183. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $149.18 and a 52-week high of $225.78. The company's fifty day moving average price is $161.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Gulfport Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,478,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 671,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,662,000 after acquiring an additional 83,613 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 449.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,914 shares of the company's stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 191,991 shares of the company's stock worth $39,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company's primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

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