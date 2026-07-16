UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Price

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 5.43% from the company's previous close.

CHD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.12.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:CHD traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.64. The stock had a trading volume of 387,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,851. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,994. The trade was a 48.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,852,440.20. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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