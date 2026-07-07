UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $375.00 to $384.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $342.50.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:JPM opened at $340.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $313.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $343.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on JPMorgan Chase to $360 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the bank. Benzinga/The Fly report

Wells Fargo raised its price target on JPMorgan Chase to $360 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect strong second-quarter results for large Wall Street banks, helped by a surge in trading activity and deal fees, including activity tied to the SpaceX IPO. Reuters

Analysts expect strong second-quarter results for large Wall Street banks, helped by a surge in trading activity and deal fees, including activity tied to the SpaceX IPO. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s own strategists have been constructive on risk assets, including recommending investors buy the semiconductor pullback and highlighting a broader market recovery later in 2026. Yahoo Finance/Investing.com

JPMorgan’s own strategists have been constructive on risk assets, including recommending investors buy the semiconductor pullback and highlighting a broader market recovery later in 2026. Positive Sentiment: The bank was also cited in reports about large U.S. banks exploring a possible Fiserv debit-network deal, which could eventually give major issuers more leverage over debit-fee economics. Reuters

The bank was also cited in reports about large U.S. banks exploring a possible Fiserv debit-network deal, which could eventually give major issuers more leverage over debit-fee economics. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan was mentioned in reports about adding a high-yield dividend stock to its July U.S. Equity Analyst Focus List, but the article does not indicate a direct change to JPM’s own fundamentals. 24/7 Wall St.

JPMorgan was mentioned in reports about adding a high-yield dividend stock to its July U.S. Equity Analyst Focus List, but the article does not indicate a direct change to JPM’s own fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is expected to report earnings soon, keeping investor attention focused on whether trading, investment banking, and lending strength can translate into another beat. American Banking News

JPMorgan is expected to report earnings soon, keeping investor attention focused on whether trading, investment banking, and lending strength can translate into another beat. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon reiterated that JPMorgan wants to fight stablecoin yield rules in the proposed CLARITY Act, underscoring ongoing regulatory and policy risk in digital assets. Motley Fool

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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