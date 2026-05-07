UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. UBS Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.82% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Autonomous Res dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Argus increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $926.76.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.04 on Wednesday, reaching $932.31. 116,937 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,769. The company has a market capitalization of $275.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $558.21 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm's 50-day moving average is $870.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $869.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,302 shares of company stock valued at $39,938,686. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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