UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $263.00 to $288.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. UBS Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $264.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.09.

Get PNC alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PNC opened at $253.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $176.88 and a 52-week high of $255.00. The company has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.89 and a 200 day moving average of $220.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 18.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $411,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $710,664.11. The trade was a 36.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $357,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,750.26. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $10,694,574. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The PNC Financial Services Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The PNC Financial Services Group wasn't on the list.

While The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here