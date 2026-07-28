UBS Group Lowers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $125.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the healthcare product maker's stock. UBS Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 16.30% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.17.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ABT traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.48. 7,884,222 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,332,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock's 50-day moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $187.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,204 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,717 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 37,463 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised profit outlook and quarterly beat: Abbott exceeded second-quarter earnings expectations, with revenue rising 13% year over year, and increased its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60. Strong demand for cancer diagnostics and medical devices helped offset concerns about procedure volumes. Abbott Raised Its Profit Forecast

Abbott exceeded second-quarter earnings expectations, with revenue rising 13% year over year, and increased its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60. Strong demand for cancer diagnostics and medical devices helped offset concerns about procedure volumes. Positive Sentiment: Colorectal cancer screening opportunity: Abbott secured exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for Freenome’s FDA-approved SimpleScreen blood-based colorectal cancer test. The product could broaden screening access, supported by Medicare coverage and clinical guidance, while expanding Abbott’s diagnostics portfolio. FDA Approves Freenome’s SimpleScreen CRC Test

Abbott secured exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for Freenome’s FDA-approved SimpleScreen blood-based colorectal cancer test. The product could broaden screening access, supported by Medicare coverage and clinical guidance, while expanding Abbott’s diagnostics portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Multiple innovation-led growth paths: New products, acquisitions and investments in diabetes care, oncology diagnostics and cardiovascular devices give Abbott several potential sources of longer-term growth. Abbott Rides Key Innovation Trends

New products, acquisitions and investments in diabetes care, oncology diagnostics and cardiovascular devices give Abbott several potential sources of longer-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: New cardiac-monitoring technology: Implicity received FDA clearance for an AI-powered analyzer that supports implantable cardiac monitors and may reduce false-positive alerts. The development supports the broader cardiac-care ecosystem, although the direct financial benefit to Abbott is not yet clear. Implicity’s Next-Generation ILR ECG Analyzer

Implicity received FDA clearance for an AI-powered analyzer that supports implantable cardiac monitors and may reduce false-positive alerts. The development supports the broader cardiac-care ecosystem, although the direct financial benefit to Abbott is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk concerns: Analysts note that much of the improved earnings outlook may already be reflected in ABT’s valuation, limiting near-term upside. Earlier coverage also highlighted litigation concerns and uncertainty around medical-procedure volumes, which could weigh on sentiment despite the stronger forecast. Is Abbott Stock Attractive After Its Earnings and Guidance Update?

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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