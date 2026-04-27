UBS Group Lowers TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $13.70

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the travel company's stock. UBS Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on TripAdvisor and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $16.25 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TripAdvisor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.51.

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TripAdvisor Trading Up 0.0%

TRIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $20.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.53 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TripAdvisor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the travel company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,770 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,300 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company's stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor NASDAQ: TRIP is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company's flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor's offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

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