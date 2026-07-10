UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.28 and last traded at $52.1540, with a volume of 111030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Robinswood Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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