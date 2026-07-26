UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UBS. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.30.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Trading Up 0.3%

UBS stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Robinswood Financial LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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