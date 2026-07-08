UBS Group Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the credit services provider's stock. UBS Group's target price points to a potential upside of 31.14% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EFX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Equifax from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equifax from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $223.39.

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Equifax Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.76. 599,917 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.78. Equifax has a 1 year low of $150.74 and a 1 year high of $271.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.Equifax's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,132,885.02. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $2,837,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,981,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,941 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $189,304,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Equifax News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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