Udemy (UDMY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Udemy to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Udemy had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Udemy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Udemy Price Performance

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $738.44 million, a PE ratio of 253.13 and a beta of 1.68. Udemy has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Udemy from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Udemy

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,455,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,547.14. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Udemy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 79,437 shares of the company's stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Udemy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,071 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Udemy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,299 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Udemy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,016 shares of the company's stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Udemy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,100 shares of the company's stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company's stock.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc NASDAQ: UDMY operates a leading online learning marketplace that connects learners and instructors across a wide range of subject areas. The company's platform hosts thousands of self-paced video courses covering technology, business, personal development, creative arts and more. Individual learners can purchase courses on demand, while instructors receive revenue share for teaching content to a global audience.

In addition to its consumer-facing marketplace, Udemy provides enterprise learning solutions under the Udemy for Business brand.

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