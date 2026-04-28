UFP Technologies (UFPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect UFP Technologies to post earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $154.6010 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.18. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.33%.The business had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UFP Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $197.30 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $204.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $182.87 and a 12 month high of $274.93.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 736,027 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $163,420,000 after buying an additional 93,640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,773 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,688 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,876,000 after acquiring an additional 45,581 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,391 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 44,645 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,442 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 38,366 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UFPT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UFP Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $289.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on UFPT

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: UFPT is a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives. The company partners with customers to develop application-specific solutions through a range of in-house processes, including foam fabrication, die cutting, sheet processing, lamination, machining and assembly services. Its components find use in industries requiring precise material properties, such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics and transportation.

Building on its origins as a specialty foam converter, UFP Technologies has expanded its capabilities to include advanced material technologies, such as thermal management and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.

Further Reading

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