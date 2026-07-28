UL Solutions (ULS) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $813.6180 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $748.50 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 11.24%.The business's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect UL Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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UL Solutions Price Performance

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $87.01. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $107.54. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. UL Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Friedrich Hecker sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,887.20. This trade represents a 23.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Pepping sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $70,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,082 shares in the company, valued at $789,934.68. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 65,705 shares of company stock worth $6,460,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in UL Solutions by 399.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,396 shares of the company's stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 99,478 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in UL Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the company's stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in UL Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $35,076,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UL Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on UL Solutions from $87.80 to $106.40 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ULS

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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