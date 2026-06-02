Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.83, FiscalAI reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 9.31%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 936,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,259. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.92. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $452.00 and a 1 year high of $714.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $466,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 686 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Ark Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore set a $725.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $810.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $687.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Key Ulta Beauty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Ulta Beauty and kept a $799 price target , citing confidence in the company’s growth and margin outlook. Article Title

Canaccord Genuity reiterated a rating on Ulta Beauty and kept a , citing confidence in the company’s growth and margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are looking for another solid quarter, with estimates calling for roughly $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion in revenue and about $6.87 to $6.89 in EPS , which has helped keep expectations constructive ahead of the report. Article Title

Analysts are looking for another solid quarter, with estimates calling for roughly and , which has helped keep expectations constructive ahead of the report. Positive Sentiment: Ulta has also been highlighted as a potential winner in the ongoing debate between luxury vs. value beauty spending , with some investors seeing room for the company to benefit if consumers keep trading toward more accessible premium beauty products. Article Title

Ulta has also been highlighted as a potential winner in the ongoing debate between , with some investors seeing room for the company to benefit if consumers keep trading toward more accessible premium beauty products. Neutral Sentiment: Ulta is scheduled to report first-quarter results on June 2 , so trading may remain volatile until investors see whether sales trends, delivery expansion, and margin performance meet expectations. Article Title

Ulta is scheduled to report first-quarter results on , so trading may remain volatile until investors see whether sales trends, delivery expansion, and margin performance meet expectations. Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer also pointed to a recent analyst price target cut on Ulta, a reminder that some Wall Street views have become more cautious heading into earnings. Article Title

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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