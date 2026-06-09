Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sells $1,410,584.02 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,766 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,410,584.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,537,023.70. This represents a 23.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sheri Savage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Sheri Savage sold 14,421 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $1,289,958.45.

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Ultra Clean Trading Up 9.5%

UCTT traded up $7.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.84. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $98.08.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $86,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 87,931 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,107,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.40.

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Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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