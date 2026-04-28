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Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Ultra Clean logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Q2 2026 guidance: Ultra Clean provided EPS guidance of $0.440–$0.600 and revenue guidance of $565M–$605M, both above consensus estimates of $0.340 EPS and $552.7M revenue.
  • Analysts have lifted targets and reiterated bullish views—Craig Hallum set a $100 target, Oppenheimer $85 and TD Cowen $70—leaving a street consensus price target of $81.25 and an average rating of "Moderate Buy" (4 Buys, 1 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Despite the upbeat guidance, shares traded down about 3.5% to $78.25 on Tuesday (volume ~1.36M), near its 52‑week high of $84.43 and with a market cap of roughly $3.56B.
  • Interested in Ultra Clean? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.440-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.0 million-$605.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.7 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UCTT. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Ultra Clean from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Trading Down 3.5%

UCTT traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.25. 1,358,573 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,096. The company's fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.81. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.34 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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