Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Down 8.2% - Here's Why

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $129.17 and last traded at $130.8870. 805,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,302,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.59.

Get Ultra Clean alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ultra Clean from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $107.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCTT

Ultra Clean Stock Down 9.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.94. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $365,835.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,363. This represents a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 944 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $84,365.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 22,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,050,237.17. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,589 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ultra Clean, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ultra Clean wasn't on the list.

While Ultra Clean currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here